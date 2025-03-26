Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,385,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,491,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,757,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 115,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,320,000 after purchasing an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,598,000 after purchasing an additional 336,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,043,000 after buying an additional 900,575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,561,000 after buying an additional 601,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6723 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.