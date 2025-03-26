Value Stocks To Follow Now – March 26th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic worth based on fundamental metrics like earnings, book value, and dividends. Investors consider them potential bargains, anticipating that the market will eventually recognize their underlying value, which could lead to price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,997,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,173,682. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $250.16. 8,281,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853,393. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $699.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.02 and its 200 day moving average is $239.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.85. 3,395,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $487.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.50. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $537.53.

