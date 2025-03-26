Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY) to Issue $0.71 Dividend

Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.706 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Valmet Oyj Price Performance

Valmet Oyj stock remained flat at C$29.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.10. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$26.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.74.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.