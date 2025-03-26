Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY) to Issue $0.71 Dividend

Valmet Oyj (OTC:VLMTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.706 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
Valmet Oyj stock remained flat at C$29.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.10. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$26.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.74.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
