V2X (NYSE:VVX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.86, but opened at $52.52. V2X shares last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 31,920 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on VVX. Raymond James cut their price objective on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V2X presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 182.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in V2X by 119.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 1,014.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 210,814 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of V2X by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in V2X by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

