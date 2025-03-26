Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Here’s Why

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 2,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29.

About Uwharrie Capital

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

