USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 27th

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

UMI opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $375.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.73.

About USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

