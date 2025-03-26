UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 2,366 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $530.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

