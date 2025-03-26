UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $4.82 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
