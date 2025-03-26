UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.20 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,445.55. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,048 shares of company stock worth $17,374,274. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.