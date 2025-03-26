UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.35 and its 200 day moving average is $174.70. The stock has a market cap of $276.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

