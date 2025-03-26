UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSTA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of FSTA opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $52.96.
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
