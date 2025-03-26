University of Illinois Foundation Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

University of Illinois Foundation grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,405,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 770,040 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 35.8% of University of Illinois Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. University of Illinois Foundation’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $122,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,205,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

