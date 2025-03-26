United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,114 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $27,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 87,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

