United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $330.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.51 and a 1 year high of $387.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

