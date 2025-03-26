United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day moving average is $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

