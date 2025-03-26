United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys New Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,429,000 after buying an additional 289,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 871,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 40.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.