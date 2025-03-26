UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the February 28th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UniCredit Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. 595,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,800. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

