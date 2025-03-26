Ultimate Products Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:ULTP)

Ultimate Products Plc (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ULTP traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 72.04 ($0.93). The stock had a trading volume of 87,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,686. The company has a market cap of £61.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.02. Ultimate Products has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.40).

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.30 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultimate Products had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 6.77%. Research analysts expect that Ultimate Products will post 14.53125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTP. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.68) target price on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday.

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

