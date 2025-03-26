Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Releases Earnings Results

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.30 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ultimate Products had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 21.95%.

Ultimate Products Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ULTP opened at GBX 71.83 ($0.93) on Wednesday. Ultimate Products has a 1-year low of GBX 71 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Ultimate Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Ultimate Products’s previous dividend of $2.45. Ultimate Products’s dividend payout ratio is 57.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTP shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.68) price objective on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Tuesday.

Ultimate Products Company Profile

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

