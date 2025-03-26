Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $427.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $405.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $370.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $529.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

