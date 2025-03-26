Tyler Stone Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 12.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 146.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $291.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

