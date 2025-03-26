Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $752,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.11.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

