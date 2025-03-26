Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPQ opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4824 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.