Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Upstart were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth $676,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Upstart by 689.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after buying an additional 514,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 153.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after buying an additional 754,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Trading Down 0.3 %

UPST opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Bank of America raised their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $2,608,354.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,838.80. This trade represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

