Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $1.40 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 293,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GDX opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $45.65.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

