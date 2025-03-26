Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 2,979 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

