Trust Investment Advisors Makes New $212,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,515,000 after buying an additional 896,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,961,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,037,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,775,000 after purchasing an additional 285,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,882,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,902,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

