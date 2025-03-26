Trust Investment Advisors Buys 2,071 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

NYSE O opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 328.57%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

