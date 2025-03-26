TrueMark Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

