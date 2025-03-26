TrueMark Investments LLC Has $543,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Sequent Planning LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0986 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

