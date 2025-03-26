TrueMark Investments LLC Buys 24,424 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 458.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 12.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,487,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,204,000 after buying an additional 273,078 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $201.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.78. The firm has a market cap of $355.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,639 shares of company stock worth $11,067,025 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

