Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.63.

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $62.05 on Friday. Trex has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Trex by 10.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Trex by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 76,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 59,145 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

