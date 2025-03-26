Top Telecom Stocks To Research – March 23rd

Broadcom, CRH, AT&T, ServiceNow, and Palo Alto Networks are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services, such as voice, data, and video communications, often through wireless, cable, and fiber-optic networks. These stocks represent investment in the infrastructure and technology that underpin the global communication network and are influenced by regulatory, competitive, and economic factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $191.66. 43,027,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,946,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.08. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $94.79. 37,706,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $27.04. 91,265,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,324,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. AT&T has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $827.92. 2,904,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $971.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.34. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.32. 8,565,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,688. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.05. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

