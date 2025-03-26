Top Industrial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 25th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Chevron, Vistra, Accenture, and Eaton are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies involved in the production and manufacturing of goods, machinery, and equipment, as well as related services such as transportation and construction. These companies often serve as key indicators of economic activity, with their performance closely tied to factors like industrial output, infrastructure spending, and global trade conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.79. The stock had a trading volume of 88,381,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,569,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.49. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.94 billion, a PE ratio of 136.71, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.44. 6,974,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,950,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $895.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.70 and its 200 day moving average is $195.64.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,109,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,527,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,986. Chevron has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $291.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,433. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.50. Vistra has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.16. 1,758,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day moving average is $357.10. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $194.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.89. 1,745,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.79. Eaton has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

