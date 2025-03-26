Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – March 23rd

iShares Bitcoin Trust, CleanSpark, and MARA are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that are fundamentally involved with bitcoin—whether through holding significant amounts of the cryptocurrency, engaging in bitcoin mining or development, or offering related financial services. Investing in bitcoin stocks provides exposure to bitcoin’s market dynamics while also reflecting the broader business strategies and operational performance of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. 18,021,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,603,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $7.44. 87,713,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,932,915. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.38. 43,011,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,850,059. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

