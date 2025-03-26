Top Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 25th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, Iris Energy, and Core Scientific are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of companies that are heavily involved in the Bitcoin ecosystem, such as those focusing on mining, trading, or providing related technological and financial services. These stocks offer investors an indirect way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and overall market activity without having to purchase the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. 12,267,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,676,543. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 18,127,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,874,677. MARA has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 5.95.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 15,209,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,968,063. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.53. 14,147,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,306,057. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. 13,523,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,492,325. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

IREN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. 5,765,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,253,584. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,260. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 6.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

