Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Up 39.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) traded up 39.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $32.12. 4,420,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 674,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $55.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($9.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.23) by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

