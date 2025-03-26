Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Toast stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,634.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts predict that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $81,320.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,535.74. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock worth $9,409,211. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

