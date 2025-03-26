Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Chairman David Joseph Meyer Buys 22,524 Shares

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) Chairman David Joseph Meyer bought 22,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $379,078.92. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,580.04. This represents a 19.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Joseph Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, David Joseph Meyer purchased 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $415.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Baird R W raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

