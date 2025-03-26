Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Titan America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTAM opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Titan America has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $17.78.

Get Titan America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TTAM. HSBC began coverage on Titan America in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Titan America in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

About Titan America

(Get Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.