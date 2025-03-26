Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Plans — Dividend of $0.14

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1394 per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 12.0% increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

TIM has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TIM to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.40. 415,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,253. TIM has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. Research analysts expect that TIM will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIMB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TIM from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIM

TIM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.