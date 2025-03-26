TIAA Trust National Association Sells 817 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $513.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

