TIAA Trust National Association Sells 4,614 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,009,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,464,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,971,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
