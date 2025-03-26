TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $165.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

