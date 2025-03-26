TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $23,281,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.05.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.5 %

MAR stock opened at $246.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.34 and a 200 day moving average of $270.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

