TIAA Trust National Association Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,582 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

