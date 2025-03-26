TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

