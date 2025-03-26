TIAA Trust National Association Buys 5,965 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 43,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,789,955,000 after acquiring an additional 310,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $429.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.