TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

