Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 172104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Thor Explorations Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$217.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

